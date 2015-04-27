Thom Beers Departing as CEO of FremantleMedia North America

Thom Beers is stepping down as CEO of FremantleMedia North America when his contract expires this summer.

Beers will be replaced by Jennifer Mullin, executive VP, current programming and Craig Cegielski, executive VP, scripted programming who will be promoted to co-CEOs.

“Jennifer and Craig are perfect successors to Thom. They are passionate, driven experts who will lead the business through the next exciting phase and continue to grow the accomplishments Thom made during his tenure,” said Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO, FremantleMedia. “I can’t thank Thom enough for all that he has done for the company and I’m delighted to welcome Jennifer and Craig as they transition to lead the business.”

Mullin and Cegielski will report directly into Frot-Coutaz, and will also have a seat on the FremantleMedia Operating Board from June this year.

“We’ve launched shows in syndication and primetime, premiered our first scripted drama, created Buzzr, the company’s first linear channel, and leaped into the digital content business with Tiny Riot!” said Beers. “I’m forever thankful to Cecile for her collaborative style, brilliant leadership and friendship. I couldn’t be more energized about FMNA’s future and I’m proud to pass the baton to two of my favorite powerhouses, Jennifer Mullin and Craig Cegielski.”

Beers had been CEO of FMNA since 2012 and before that led Original Productions, which he founded in 1999. Original Productions, which was acquired by Fremantle in 2009, was known for pioneering the “manly” reality wave with unscripted hits Ice Road Truckers, Deadliest Catch, Ax Men and Monster Garage.