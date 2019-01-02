‘This Is Us’ Returns on NBC Jan. 15

NBC’s hit drama This Is Us returns with new episodes starting Tuesday, Jan. 15. Season three of the time frame-shifting series, about the goings-on of a Pittsburgh family with twins and a third child they adopted after he was abandoned, started Sept. 25. Dan Fogelman created the show, which was up for the outstanding drama Emmy in September.

This Is Us is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

The cast includes Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley. Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal executive produce.

Another NBC drama, New Amsterdam is back Tuesday, Jan. 8. The first episode is called “Six or Seven Minutes.” Ryan Eggold’s Max fights for his life, and the nurses threaten to walk out. The medical drama also stars Janet Montgomery, Tyler Labine, Anupam Kher and Jocko Sims.

New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah. David Schulner, Kate Dennis, Peter Horton and Dr. Eric Manheimer are executive producers.