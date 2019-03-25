‘This Is Us’ Finale Airs on NBC April 2

The season finale of This Is Us runs on NBC April 2. There are 18 episodes in season three.

The season premiered Sept. 25.

The cast on the hit drama, about a family with three grown children, two of them twins and the other born at the same time and adopted, dealing with the unexpected loss of their beloved father, and the challenges of their own families.

Dan Fogelman created This Is Us. Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Toby Damon are in the cast.

As the season winds down, Kate and Toby are dealing with a prematurely born baby, Randall and Beth are handling his new life as an elected officer and hers as a ballet instructor, and Kevin’s drinking poses problems for the family and girlfriend Zoe.