Third Season of FX Comedy ‘Baskets’ Back Jan. 23

The third season of FX comedy Baskets, about a struggling rodeo clown, starts Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series is produced by FX Productions.



Baskets was co-created by executive producers Jonathan Krisel, Louis C.K. and Zach Galifianakis, who also stars in the series. M. Blair Breard, Dave Becky, Marc Gurvitz, Andrea Pett-Joseph and Anna Dokoza are also executive producers.



The cast features Galifianakis as twins Chip & Dale Baskets, Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets and Martha Kelly as Martha.



According to FX, “Nothing brings a family together like a family business--or at least that was the plan. Welcome to the Baskets Family Rodeo, where Christine is the president and CEO despite never having seen a rodeo before. Chip has his first full-time gig since Arby’s, but can barely transfer a phone call, let alone recruit much-needed clowns. And even though Dale is the only one in the family who has run a business, he can’t get anyone to listen to him--his family, the employees, or the horses.”