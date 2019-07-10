Third Democratic Debate on ABC, Univision in September

ABC and Univision will air the third Democratic presidential debate, happening Sept. 12 and 13 in Houston. Tom Perez, Democratic Party chairman, noted Houston’s diversity in making it the “perfect” host city.

The first debates happened June 26-27 in Miami. Over 15 million viewers watched the first night and more than 18 million watched the second one.

June 26 featured Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, Jay Inslee, Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Ryan, Bill de Blasio and John Delaney.

On June 27, it was Marianne Williamson, John Hickenlooper, Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Michael Bennet, Kirsten Gillibrand and Eric Swalwell.

CNN hosts the second series of debates in Detroit July 30-31. Dana Bash, Jake Tapper and Don Lemon moderate.

The NY Times previously reported the September debate in Houston. The Times noted that 11 Democratic candidates for the presidency announced their candidacy on an ABC News program.