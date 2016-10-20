Third and Final Presidential Debate Draws 71.6 Million

UPDATED: Fully 71.6 million people watched the third and final debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton Oct. 19, the two presidential hopefuls facing off in Las Vegas. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace moderated the spirited salon, and Fox News Channel led the pack with 11.35 million total viewers, ahead of ABC’s 10.96 million, NBC’s 10.39 million, CBS’ 10.12 million and CNN’s 8.71 million.

Fox drew 6.62 million, MSNBC drew 5.51 million, Univision 2.38 million, Telemundo 1.48 million, Fox Business 714,000 and CNBC 559,000.

Among viewers 25-54, NBC led with 4.47 million, trailed by ABC’s 4.37 million, CBS’ 3.7 million, Fox News’ 3.5 million, CNN’s 3.46 million, Fox’s 3.13 million, MSNBC’s 1.8 million, Univision’s 1.19 million and Telemundo’s 739,000.

Some 84 million watched the first Clinton-Trump debate Sept. 26 and 66 million tuned in to the second one, which was up against Sunday Night Football.