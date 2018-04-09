They're Ready for Next-Generation TV

For several years now, technology has dominated the NAB Show, with TV executives launching new services to better compete with over-the-top offerings and companies deploying new technologies to cater to new consumer tastes.

This year’s B&C Technology Leadership Award winners are at the center of these efforts, with careers deeply involved in areas such as ATSC 3.0 and other next-generation broadcast systems, the deployment of new cloud and software-based technologies, advanced advertising products, digital media and mobile TV.

As usual, this year’s award winners come at these issues from diverse backgrounds, spending much of their careers working at TV station groups, networks, digital media and even in the wireless industry. Each of them illustrate the range of the innovations sweeping through the TV industry and highlight the importance of bringing together those different perspectives to spark further innovation.

In the pages that follow, read what each of the winners had to say about their careers and what they mean for the future of tech innovation in the TV industry.

David Burke, VP, Chief Technology Officer, Raycom Media

Paul Capizzi, VP, IT Technical Services, Fox Television Stations

Brinton Miller, SVP, Technology Strategy & Architecture, Discovery Inc.

Anne Schelle, SVP, Technology Strategy & Architecture, Discovery Inc.

Christy Tanner, EVP and General Manager, CBS News Digital

Robert D. Weisbord, Chief Revenue Officer, Sinclair Broadcast Group