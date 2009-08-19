TheStreet.com, NewsProNet Pair For Web Series

Financial media company TheStreet.com and Web content provider NewsProNet are joining forces to launch "MainStreet Money Minute" on the Web sites of partner stations and other media outlets. Offering three segments a week, "Minute" is co-produced by NewsProNet and TheStreet.com's personal finance wing, MainStreet.com.

The ad-supported "Minute" will debut in September on over 300 Web sites, including those powered by WorldNow and Broadcast Interactive Media.

"Online media publishers and local and national advertisers know there's no better way to reach consumers than through the compelling format of online video," said NewsProNet President Kent J. Krizik, "and syndication of these MainStreet Money Minute consumer pocketbook reports will help them do just that."

NewsProNet has been ramping up its Web offerings for media outlets. Last month, it launched HealthDay TV daily online video segments.