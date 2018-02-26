These Were Some of the Most Emotional Moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics

With the XXIII Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea officially over, B&C has partnered with emotion measurement company Canvs to discover some of the top moments when it came to viewer emotion.

In total, there were over 3.4 million Emotional Reactions (ERs) on Twitter over the course of the Games, which were telecast on NBC, its sister networks and also streamed. Naturally love won out, occuring in 29.2% of ERs, followed by enjoy (13.5%), congrats (8.2%) and crazy (6.7%).



The biggest spike in emotion on social media occured on Feb. 13 when Team USA snowboarder Shaun White won the gold medal after a stunning run in the halfpipe competition. Simply put, fans were floored by his performance and flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages filled with love.

Four more huge moments, as ranked by the ERs they inspired, during the Olympics:

Figure skater Adam Rippon makes his Olympic debut and captures viewers’ hearts.

Team USA beat Team Canada in the women’s hockey gold medal match during a thrilling shootout in overtime.

17-year-old snowboarder Red Gerard snags gold — and thus the first medal for the U.S. — during the men’s slopestyle competition.

The Opening Ceremony.



Watch every gold medal from Team USA during 2018 Winter Olympics:

