‘The Wheel of Time’ Season Two on Prime Video September 1

Season two of fantasy drama The Wheel of Time premieres on Prime Video September 1. Based on the Robert Jordan fantasy books, The Wheel of Time sees a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), learn he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure destined to save the world, or to break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of sorceresses must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness.

“In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world,” said Prime. “The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light…or the Dark.”

Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Zoe Robins are also in the cast.

Besides streaming on Prime, the first season will stream for free on Amazon Freevee for a month, starting July 14.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke , Marigo Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri and Amanda Kate Shuman also executive produce.

The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

The show premiered in November 2021 and Prime Video has ordered a third season.