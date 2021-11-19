‘The Wheel of Time’ Starts on Amazon Prime

Fantasy series The Wheel of Time, set in a world where magic exists, and only certain women can access it, premieres on Amazon Prime November 19. Three episodes are available on premiere day, and new episodes turn up on Fridays.

Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine, a member of a powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, who embarks on a world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Robert Jordan wrote the fantasy novels that inspired the series. Amazon said more than 90 million books in the franchise have been sold.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz executive produce, with Briesewitz directing the first two episodes.

The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. ■