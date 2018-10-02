Amazon Orders ‘The Wheel of Time’ Series

Amazon Studios has ordered the one-hour fantasy The Wheel of Time for series. Based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels, the series was adapted for television by Rafe Judkins, who is showrunner.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are the producers.

The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling world where magic exists, but only women can use it. The story follows Moiraine, a member of the shadowy all-female organization ‘Aes Sedai’ as she embarks on a world-spanning journey with five young men and women. Moiraine is interested in these five because she believes one of them might be the reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual, whom prophecies say will either save humanity or destroy it.

“The Wheel of Time is endlessly fascinating and resonates hugely with fans as one of the best-selling global properties, and we were drawn to its timely narrative featuring powerful women at the core,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with devotees who’ve found the book series transformative and welcome new ones by bringing it to life on Prime Video for viewers worldwide.”

Along with Judkins, Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures and Darren Lemke are executive producers.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to produce The Wheel of Time with our friends at Amazon,” said co-president of SPT Chris Parnell. “In Rafe Judkins, we’ve found a brilliant visionary that is a true fan of the books and ready to bring Robert Jordan’s world to life.”

“For so many people, including me, this book series has served as a world to escape to, to lose yourself in, to devour and inhabit completely said Judkins. “And I couldn’t be more honored to be the one finally bringing that world to life on screen, for old fans to lose themselves in all over again and new fans to discover for the very first time.”