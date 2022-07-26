‘The Wheel of Time’ Gets Third Season on Prime Video

The Wheel of Time will have a third season on Prime Video, the network announced at Comic-Con. The series is based on Robert Jordan’s series of novels.

The show premiered in November 2021. It is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

“We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan’s vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “Season one resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space. We couldn’t be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide.”

Set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Also in the cast are Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden and Josha Stradowski.

Prime Video has not announced when season two will premiere.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” said showrunner Judkins. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

Judkins executive produces with Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke and Marigo Kehoe. ■