Amazon's Pricey 'Wheel of Time' Rolls Up Big Audience
By Daniel Frankel published
The eight-part fantasy adaptation with the reported $10 million-per-episode price tag captured1.163 billion minutes of viewing time during its premiere week, Nielsen said
Amazon hit the mark with its expensive series adaptation of fantasy novel series The Wheel of Time.
The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time, which posted on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 19, generated 1.163 billion minutes of viewing time in the U.S., according to Nielsen.
The show, which comes with a reported $10 million-per-episode price tag, was the second most popular SVOD program in the U.S. behind Netflix's mega-popular Red Notice for the week of Nov. 15-21. Red Notice has gone on to become Netflix's most popular English-language film ever in its first 28 days on platform.
The Wheel of Time, an adaptation of Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's eponymous early-1900s fantasy novel series, is produced by Sony and Amazon Studios.
The first eight-episode season wraps on Friday, Dec. 24.
