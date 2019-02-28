‘The Tick’ Returns to Amazon April 5

The Tick returns with season two on Amazon Prime Video April 5. Ben Edlund created the series, about an offbeat superhero.

“In its second season, Tick and Arthur have freed the City from The Terror — now they must defend it from new villains and old enemies. That is if they can convince AEGIS, the government agency in charge of superhero regulation, that they deserve the job. But now that the City is ‘safe enough to protect,’ Tick and Arthur begin to see they’ve got competition…,” is how Amazon described the new season.

The cast includes Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Valorie Curry, Brendan Hines, Yara Martinez and Scott Speiser.

Season one premiered in August 2017.

A different series about The Tick, also called The Tick, ran on Fox in 2001-2002.