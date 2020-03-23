The Shows That Sports Viewers Are Watching Now
With popular sports events cancelled for the foreseeable future, research company Alphonso is providing marketers with other programming fans of live games watch.
For example, here’s a list of shows NASCAR viewers also watch:
- Wheel of Fortune
- SportsCenter
- The Big Bang Theory
- Good Morning America
- ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
- Modern Family
- NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Family Feud
- Jeopardy!
NBA viewers can also be found watching:
- SportsCenter
- Good Morning America
- The Big Bang Theory
- Modern Family
- Wheel of Fortune
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
- Family Feud
- Two and a Half Men
- Chicago P.D.
These shows are par for PGA Viewers:
- Wheel of Fortune
- SportsCenter
- NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt
- Good Morning America
- Jeopardy!
- The Big Bang Theory
- ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
- Entertainment Tonight
- Modern Family
- Family Feud
College football fans often huddle with these shows:
- Wheel of Fortune
- SportsCenter
- The Big Bang Theory
- Good Morning America
- ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
- Modern Family
- NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Family Feud
- Jeopardy!
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.