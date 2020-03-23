The Shows That Sports Viewers Are Watching Now

With popular sports events cancelled for the foreseeable future, research company Alphonso is providing marketers with other programming fans of live games watch.

For example, here’s a list of shows NASCAR viewers also watch:

Wheel of Fortune

SportsCenter

The Big Bang Theory

Good Morning America

ABC World News Tonight With David Muir

Modern Family

NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

NBA viewers can also be found watching:

SportsCenter

Good Morning America

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Wheel of Fortune

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

ABC World News Tonight With David Muir

Family Feud

Two and a Half Men

Chicago P.D.

These shows are par for PGA Viewers:

Wheel of Fortune

SportsCenter

NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt

Good Morning America

Jeopardy!

The Big Bang Theory

ABC World News Tonight With David Muir

Entertainment Tonight

Modern Family

Family Feud

College football fans often huddle with these shows:

Wheel of Fortune

SportsCenter

The Big Bang Theory

Good Morning America

ABC World News Tonight With David Muir

Modern Family

NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Family Feud