‘The Rocketeer’ Takes Off on Disney Junior Nov. 8

The Rocketeer debuts on Disney Junior Nov. 8. The animated series, a rethinking of the Rocketeer film that premiered in 1991 as well as a comic book series, features a girl named Kit who takes to the skies with the aid of a rocket-pack to protect her community.

Kitana Turnbull voices Kit, and Billy Campbell and Kathy Najimy play her parents. Campbell starred in the Rocketeer film.

Each episode of The Rocketeer is comprised of two 11-minute stories. “As with most superheroes, Kit has a team to help her pull off her heroic adventures and keep her identity hidden from the masses,” said Disney Junior. “Her best friend, Tesh, serves as Ground Control when Kit takes to the skies and is also the inventor of the hi-tech gadgets and upgrades for her rocket-pack; and her grandfather, Ambrose Secord, works at the Hughesville Airport and serves as her mechanic.”

Also along for the ride is Kit's bulldog, Butch.

Guest stars include Phylicia Rashad, Marlo Thomas and Annie Potts.

The Rocketeer is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior. The series is developed and executive produced by Nicole Dubuc.