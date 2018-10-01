‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Returns on Bravo Nov. 4

The Real Housewives of Atlanta comes back for its eleventh season starting Sunday, Nov. 4 on Bravo. “Southern sophisticates,” in Bravo’s words, that return include Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams. Cynthia struggles with the notion of becoming an empty nester, Burruss launches a risqué burlesque show, Leakes is fresh off her stand-up comedy tour and has a new Swagg Boutique location, and Williams “is over-the-moon excited to welcome her first bundle of joy and finally have the family of her dreams,” said Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is produced by Truly Original. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Ken Martinez, Anne Swan, Andy Cohen and Glenda Cox the executive producers.