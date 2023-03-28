‘The Power’ Charges Amazon Prime Video: What’s Premiering This Week (March 27-April 2)
A list of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on cable and streaming
Amazon Prime Video's fantasy drama The Power highlights an otherwise light lineup of cable and streaming show premieres for the week heading into April.
The 10-episode series debuts March 31 and revolves around a group of teenage girls who gain the power to electrocute people and the impact it has on society at large, according to the streaming service. The series stars Toni Collette, Auli’l Cravalho and John Leguizamo.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 27-April 2 on cable networks and streaming services. (For some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
March 29: The Big Door Prize (comedy) — Apple TV Plus
March 29: AEW: All Access (reality) — TBS
March 29: Emergency: NYC (reality) — Netflix
March 29: Unseen (drama) — Netflix
March 30: Unstable (comedy) — Netflix
March 30: RapCaviar Presents (music documentary) — Hulu
March 30: Prom Pact (movie) — Disney Channel
March 31: Die Hart 2: Die Harter (comedy) — The Roku Channel
March 31: Tetris (drama movie) — Apple TV Plus
March 31: Rye Lane (comedy movie) — Hulu
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.