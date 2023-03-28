‘The Power’ Charges Amazon Prime Video: What’s Premiering This Week (March 27-April 2)

Amazon Prime Video's fantasy drama The Power highlights an otherwise light lineup of cable and streaming show premieres for the week heading into April.

The 10-episode series debuts March 31 and revolves around a group of teenage girls who gain the power to electrocute people and the impact it has on society at large, according to the streaming service. The series stars Toni Collette, Auli’l Cravalho and John Leguizamo.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 27-April 2 on cable networks and streaming services. (For some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 29: The Big Door Prize (comedy) — Apple TV Plus

March 29: AEW: All Access (reality) — TBS

March 29: Emergency: NYC (reality) — Netflix

March 29: Unseen (drama) — Netflix

March 30: Unstable (comedy) — Netflix

March 30: RapCaviar Presents (music documentary) — Hulu

March 30: Prom Pact (movie) — Disney Channel

March 31: Die Hart 2: Die Harter (comedy) — The Roku Channel

March 31: Tetris (drama movie) — Apple TV Plus

March 31: Rye Lane (comedy movie) — Hulu