Hulu Sets 'RapCaviar Presents' Music Documentary Series

Hulu will examine topical and provocative issues through the eyes of today's hip-hop artists as part of a new documentary series premiering March 30.

The six-part documentary series, RapCaviar Presents, follows deep-rooted issues including mental health, women's sexuality, social media criticism and the criminalization of rap that affect hip-hop artists, their fans and society at large, according to Hulu.

Artists and personalities slated to appear in the series -- which is based on a Spotify RapCaviar playlist launched in 2015 -- include Tyler, The Creator, City Girls, Polo G, Roddy Ricch and Coi Leray, said Hulu.

Also: Disney Investor Expectations of a Hulu Sale Have 'Run Too Far Too Fast,' Wells Fargo Says

RapCaviar Presents is executive produced by Karam Gill, Steve Rivo, Carl Chery, Liz Gateley, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. ■