Hulu Sets 'RapCaviar Presents' Music Documentary Series
Six-part series debuting March 30 looks at current issues through the eyes of top hip-hop artists
Hulu will examine topical and provocative issues through the eyes of today's hip-hop artists as part of a new documentary series premiering March 30.
The six-part documentary series, RapCaviar Presents, follows deep-rooted issues including mental health, women's sexuality, social media criticism and the criminalization of rap that affect hip-hop artists, their fans and society at large, according to Hulu.
Artists and personalities slated to appear in the series -- which is based on a Spotify RapCaviar playlist launched in 2015 -- include Tyler, The Creator, City Girls, Polo G, Roddy Ricch and Coi Leray, said Hulu.
RapCaviar Presents is executive produced by Karam Gill, Steve Rivo, Carl Chery, Liz Gateley, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. ■
