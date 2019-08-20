‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season Three on Amazon Dec. 6

Season three of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel begins on Amazon Prime Dec. 6. Amy Sherman-Palladino created the show, which won the Emmy for top comedy last September, and is in the running for this year’s Emmys too.

Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Midge Maisel, a ‘50s woman whose failed marriage inspires her to try stand-up comedy, won best actress in a comedy at the Emmys last fall.

Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen and Kevin Pollak are also in the cast.

Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are the executive producers.