‘The Mandalorian’ Headed For Broadcast, Cable

The Walt Disney Company makes the pilot of Star Wars: The Mandalorian available to all when the episode is on ABC, Freeform and FX February 24. The promotional stunt comes in advance of season three of The Mandalorian premiering on Disney Plus March 1.

Pedro Pascal portrays the title character. Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito are also in the cast. The show is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It details the adventures of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

“In the lawless aftermath of the collapse of the Galactic Empire, an armored bounty hunter known only as the Mandalorian takes on a well-paying yet cryptic assignment,” goes the Disney Plus description.

Season three has eight episodes. The season sees Din Djarin reunited with Grogu. The New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian crosses paths with old allies and makes a few new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey.

Season three directors include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner and head writer and executive produces The Mandalorian with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. ■