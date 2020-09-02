Season Two of ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney Plus Oct. 30

The second season of Star Wars series The Mandalorian begins on Disney Plus Oct. 30. Jon Favreau created the series, the first-ever live-action show within the Star Wars franchise.

Pedro Pascal plays The Mandalorian, a bounty hunter named Din. Carl Weathers. Gina Carano, Omid Abtahi and Nick Nolte are also in the cast. “After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter,” goes the description on Disney Plus.

Favreau executive produces The Mandalorian along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

The Mandalorian launched when streaming service Disney Plus debuted in November. Season one had eight episodes.

