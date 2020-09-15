Disney Plus Releases 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Trailer (Video)

The original series that helped spark Disney Plus to acquire more than 60 million paid subscribers in less than a year is back for season 2.

Star Wars franchise spin-off The Mandalorian begins its highly anticipated, eight-episode second campaign starting Oct. 30. And Disney whetted appetites further Tuesday with the release of the season 2 Mandalorian trailer (see below).

The trailer picks up with our chief protagonist on the run with "The Child," the narrative being the marching orders given to him by Satine Kryze, the leader of the Mandalorian warrior race.

The Child, she says, must be delivered to the Jedi.

Our hero's response: 'You want me to deliver The Child to an enemy race of sorcerers?'

To quote Flounder, this is going to be great.