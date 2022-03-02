‘The Larry David Story’ Pulled on HBO

The Larry David Story, a documentary about the comedian that was to premiere on HBO March 1, did not air. David had decided to pull the project.

“The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info,” said a tweet from @HBODocs.

Larry Charles directed the two-part project, and executive produces it with Mark Herzog. Charles was a staff writer on Seinfeld.

“For over three decades, award-winning producer/writer/comedian Larry David has been one of TV's defining talents. Now, this insightful two-part documentary finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America's favorite misanthrope,” goes the HBO description of the documentary. “In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success–and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm–David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood.

Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm premiered last fall. ■