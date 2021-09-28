'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Gets Season 11 Release Date, Trailer

Visit HBO Max in 2021. In some ways, it's not too dissimilar as it was in the halcyon days of Chris Albrecht's HBO, circa 1999, when shows like The Sopranos and Curb Your Enthusiasm ruled premium cable.

Comedy legend Larry David will kick off the 11th season of his 22-year-old HBO comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm, on October 24, the platform revealed Tuesday, also putting out a Season 11 trailer that tells us very little about the upcoming campaign. ("The world has changed," the snippet informs us. Alas, David has not.)

Curb's return comes 23 days after David Chase's much anticipated movie prequel to The Sopranos, The Many Saints of Newark, debuts simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters.

Here's that Curb trailer: