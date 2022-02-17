Larry David Documentary on HBO

HBO premieres a Larry David documentary March 1. The Larry David Story, which has two parts, is directed by Larry Charles.

David’s credits include Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“​For over three decades, award-winning producer/writer/comedian Larry David has been one of TV's defining talents. Now, this insightful two-part documentary finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America's favorite misanthrope. In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success–and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm–David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood,” said HBO.

Charles, who was a staff writer on Seinfeld, executive produces with Mark Herzog. ■