‘The Irishman’ Turns Up on Netflix Nov. 27

Martin Scorsese feature film The Irishman arrives in select theaters Nov. 1, then premieres on the streaming service Nov. 27. Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel are in the crime drama cast.

The Irishman is about mob hitman Frank Sheeran, played by DeNiro, and the disappearance of labor leader Jimmy Hoffa.

The Irishman will first air in theaters in New York and Los Angeles, before expanding to other markets throughout November. It will also show at the New York Film Festival Sept. 27.

Netflix calls the movie “an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.”

The film is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses, by Charles Brandt.

Ray Romano and Anna Paquin are also in the cast.