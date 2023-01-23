‘The Great American Joke Off’ Premieres on The CW in March

The CW announced premiere dates for four shows, with The Great American Joke Off having its series premiere March 31. Hosted by comedian Dulcé Sloan, the show celebrates gags, wisecracks, one-liners and the simple art of telling a great joke, the network said. It features rounds in each episode that involve telling as many gags as possible in given categories, mashing different subjects together to create puns, coming up with set-ups to different punchlines, and even using the texts on an audience member’s phone as a springboard for jokes. Sloan decides which team has won each round.

The Great American Joke Off is created and executive produced by Dan Patterson, with Jed Leventhall and Derek Van Pelt also executive producing.

Speaking of offbeat comedies, Totally Weird and Funny premieres on The CW Saturday, April 8. Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper and Noah Matthews host, and search online for the funniest or weirdest clip of the week. David McKenzie created the show, and executive produces with David Martin.

Returning on The CW are Whose Line Is It Anyway? March 31 and Mysteries Decoded April 2. Aisha Tyler hosts Whose Line?, and Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie are in the cast. Private investigator Jennifer Marshall leads investigations on Mysteries Decoded. ■