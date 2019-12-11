‘The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition’ on ABC Dec. 12

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition begins on ABC Dec. 12. Cake and bread are on the menu for the cooking competition in the two episodes airing that night. Ten aspiring bakers step into the tent to see who bakes best.

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition is hosted by Spice Girl Emma Bunton and former NFL defensive tackle Anthony “Spice” Adams. Adams played nine years in the NFL, for the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears.

Pastry chef Sherry Yard and baker and author Paul Hollywood return to judge the treats whipped up by the contestants.

Tina Zaccardi won the last season.