‘The End of the F---ing World’ Back on Netflix

Season two of The End of the F---ing World is on Netflix Nov. 5. The dark drama, based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel, also airs on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom. Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther star as a couple teens whose sense of boredom and anger sets them on a chaotic foray.

Season two has eight episodes. “Two years later, Alyssa dives headfirst into a new life -- just as a woman with a grudge sets out on a murderous quest for revenge,” is how Netflix described the season.

Charlie Covell wrote season two. He executive produces, along with Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan and Jonathan Entwistle.

Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions produces the series.