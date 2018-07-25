‘The Deuce’ Back on HBO Sept. 9

The Deuce, HBO’s series about the rise of pornography in 1970s New York, returns for season two Sept. 9. There are nine episodes in the second season, which is set five years after the culmination of the first season.

George Pelecanos and David Simon created The Deuce.

“Amid a city that is as culturally dynamic as it is dystopic, the show finds its protagonists living at the apex of the Golden Age of Porn, when the dream of a mainstream X-rated film business is a suddenly a credible reality,” said HBO, “and the culture of pornography and its blatant commodification of sex is finding increasing traction among more and more Americans.”

The Deuce is executive produced by Pelecanos, Simon, Nina K. Noble and James Franco.

“This is the moment when it genuinely seemed for the first time that hardcore pornography was going to become mainstreamed into American culture and psyche,” said Simon. “And in a very real sense that would happen to a profound degree, though not in the ways that our protagonists once imagined.”

The drama stars Franco as both Vincent Martino, a manager of several mob-backed nightspots, and his twin brother, Frankie Martino, whose own business ventures are more fraught, and Maggie Gyllenhaal as Candy, a rising director of porn films. Gary Carr, Gbenga Akkinagbe and Margarita Levieva are also in the cast.

Simon and George Pelecanos also collaborated on HBO’s New Orleans drama Treme.