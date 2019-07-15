‘The Daily Show’ Goes Live on Comedy Central July 30-31

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will be live July 30 and 31 on Comedy Central, coinciding with the Democratic party’s presidential debates. The network promises instant analysis and commentary. The show happens at 11 p.m. ET.

CNN hosts the second series of debates in Detroit. Dana Bash, Jake Tapper and Don Lemon moderate.

The Daily Show has been live 11 times during Noah’s run as host, the network said, including the pair of Democratic debates last month, State of the Union addresses in 2018 and 2019, the 2018 midterm elections and the 2016 presidential election.

Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are executive producers on the show. Dan Amira is the head writer. The Daily Show is directed by Paul Pennolino.