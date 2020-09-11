The CW31 Adds 10 a.m. Hour to Morning Show

KMAX CW31's Good Day morning show will be adding the 10 a.m. hour starting Monday, Sept. 14 Monday through Friday. Good Day will now run until 11 a.m. seven days a week. The news comes one month after the program celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The Drew Barrymore Show will follow Good Day starting Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. on CW31.

Good Day serves the Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto area with a mix of news, weather and traffic. Courtney Dempsey and Cody Stark will host from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on KMAX CW31 with John Dabkovich giving breaking headlines and Tina Machua giving traffic updates. Dina Kupfer and John Dabkovich will host from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Good Day, which airs on KMAX CW31 and sister station KOVR CBS13.

“Good Day has always been about the viewers and viewing habits have changed. People are watching more later in the morning than ever before,” said KOVR/KMAX VP and general manager Justin Draper. “Good Day will be the only local programming on at 10 a.m., which creates another opportunity to reach a broad audience.”