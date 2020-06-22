The CW to Air Critics Choice Awards in March

The Critics Choice Awards air live on The CW March 7, 2021. Taye Diggs returns as host of the three-hour event. The awards salute the finest in film and television. The event happens at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, “health considerations permitting,” said The CW.

“Now more than ever, people are turning to film and television as a source of comfort, as a means of education, and as a way to connect,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “With the revised timeline, we are looking forward to celebrating all of the brilliant new work created during this extended season.”

Submissions for television awards are accepted starting Nov. 2. Nominating ballots for films go out to Branch members Feb. 1.

Amazon’s Fleabag was the big winner at last year’s event, which aired on The CW.

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Diggs appears in All American on The CW. He’s also been in Empire, Private Practice, The Good Wife and Will & Grace, among many other series. Diggs has also appeared on Broadway, and has authored children’s books.