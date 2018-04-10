The CW Shares Summer Premiere Dates

The CW has revealed its summer premiere dates. My Last Days, a docuseries about people with terminal illness that is hosted and executive produced by Justin Baldoni, airs on three consecutive Fridays: May 25, June 1 and June 8.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? starts off Monday, June 4. Penn & Teller: Fool Us kicks off Monday, June 25. Masters of Illusion has its season debut Friday, June 29.

The CW’s two new summer dramas will debut on consecutive nights in July. Fantasy drama The Outpost, from executive producer Dean Devlin, premieres Tuesday, July 10, and legal drama Burden of Truth, starring Kristin Kreuk as a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown, starts up Wednesday, July 11.

In terms of season finales for current shows, Life Sentence concludes Friday, June 15, and Supergirl wraps Monday, June 18.