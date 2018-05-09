The CW Cancels Military Drama ‘Valor’

Valor, the military drama on The CW, won’t see a second season. The show is about an elite corps of helicopter pilots.

Valor opened to a 0.3 in viewers 18-49 in October but soon leveled off at 0.2.

Mark Pedowitz, CW president, told B&C last year that he’d aimed to do a military drama since he arrived at the network.

Kyle Jarrow created the show. The cast includes Christina Ochoa, Matt Barr, Charlie Barnett and W. Tre Davis.

The CW also cancelled rookie drama Life Sentence.