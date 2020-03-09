‘The Blacklist’ Back on NBC March 20

Drama The Blacklist returns to NBC March 20. It will be season eight. James Spader plays “Red” Reddington, who is attempting to stay a step ahead of the Blacklist’s most lethal criminal.

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET. Also in the cast are Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.

The Blacklist is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

“Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment, when the show’s renewal was announced. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue Red and Liz’s story into season eight.”

Blacklist executive producers are John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci and Laura A. Benson.