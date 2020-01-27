‘The Biggest Loser’ Reboots on USA Jan. 28

The Biggest Loser premieres on USA Network Jan. 28. Bob Harper hosts the weight-loss competition series and there are 10 episodes.

The original Biggest Loser ran for 17 seasons on NBC, ending in 2016. Harper began hosting in 2015.

Endemol Shine North America is producing the new Biggest Loser, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Steve Cook and Erica Lugo are the trainers.

“The Biggest Loser will provide the contestants with a 360-degree view of what it takes to make a serious lifestyle change, rather than focus solely on weight loss,” said USA. “In addition to competing to win a cash prize by losing the highest percentage of weight relative to their initial weight, the contestants will also learn how to prepare and make healthful food choices, and use group therapy to help them overcome the obstacles that are preventing them from living a healthy life.”

Harper said a heart attack a few years back got him to adjust his mindset. “I know more than ever that it’s about overall health and living your absolute best life inside and out, plus finding ways to overcome the everyday obstacles that we all face,” he said. “That is what we are doing with the show. We are going to be changing lives and it is going to be big. I cannot wait to get started!”