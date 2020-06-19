‘The Baker and the Beauty’ Won’t See Season Two on ABC

The Baker and the Beauty won’t see a second season on ABC. The show, about an everyday man who works in his father’s bakery and starts a relationship with a celebrity, premiered April 13.

The show had Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.

The Baker and the Beauty is based on an Israeli series. Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner. David Frankel executive produced and directed the first two episodes and Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the first two episodes.

Georgaris called the premise “the collision of two worlds,” the ordinary one and the celeb one, and Latino culture and what he called “superstar Australian culture.”

The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios.

“At a time when minorities are marching in the streets demanding visibility the decision to cancel the show is a setback for diverse and inclusive representation on television,” said Kelley. “Nevertheless I remain forever grateful to ABC for helping us bring this show to light, and giving us the initial platform from which to bring so much joy, humor, hope and optimism into the homes of viewers in what has been a challenging and uncertain time for many of us.”