The fifteenth season of The Bachelorette begins on ABC May 13, as Hannah Brown searches for her soulmate. Thirty bachelors face off this season.

Brown was in the cast of the 23rd season of The Bachelor.

Said ABC, “With a newfound sense of self and her southern charm, Hannah is ready to shed her perfect pageant persona and keep it real as she begins her new quest to find her forever love.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0K2RDllf4wY[/embed]

“Hannah’s Angels,” Demi Burnett and Katie Morton from The Bachelor, watch the male hopefuls from a surveillance van parked by the Bachelor Mansion, a first for the show.

This season, romantic excursions will take Brown and the boys to Scotland, the Netherlands, Latvia and Greece. Special appearances come from Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen, Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier and runway coach Miss J. Alexander.

Chris Harrison hosts.

Next Entertainment produces the show in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers.