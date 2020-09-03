'The Age of Nature' Premieres on PBS Oct. 14

PBS announced its newest docuseries, The Age of Nature, which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. ET. Narrated by Uma Thurman, the three-part series showcases Earth's ecosystems and how citizens, scientists and governments act to fix past mistakes and save the planet.

Filmed across the seven continents, each episode discusses issues such as "climate change, animal extinction and environmental degradation." Scientists will share the latest research for strategies on re-wilding landscapes, understanding the workings of the planet and maintaining balance between species. Episodes will also feature activists committed to bringing change to their local communities.

"With the current pandemic exposing the fragility and vulnerability of humankind, the balance of nature and our relationship with it is more important than ever," PBS said in a release. The series finale takes place on Oct. 28.

The Age of Nature will stream across all platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PBS.org and the PBS video app as well as simultaneously broadcast on PBS stations.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has partnered with The Age of Nature and to bring awareness to the science, solutions and perspectives of TNC's work. The Age of Nature is produced by Brian Leith Productions Ltd. in association with BBC and PBS. Executive producers are Brian Leith and Patrick Morris. Series producer is Verity White.