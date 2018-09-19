Teubal Named General Manager of A+E Networks Italy

A+E Networks name Patricio Teubal as general manager of A+E Networks Italy, beginning in December.

Teubal, who had been managing director of Blackant, a media and sports adviser, as well as founder of Cucu Sports, an influencer platform for athletes, will oversee A+E’s three channels in Italy--History, Crime+Investigation and Blaze. He will also aim to grow the relationship with Sky Italia and develop new opportunities.

Teubal succeeds Sherin Salvetti and reports to Dean Possenniskie, managing director, A+E Networks EMEA.

“I’m thrilled to have Patricio, a seasoned media executive and entrepreneur with great energy and acumen, join the A+E Networks family as our new general manager of Italy,” said Possenniskie. “His deep-rooted experience spans traditional and digital media across many disciplines and roles. We look forward to his oversight and leadership as we continue to evolve and grow our business and brands in Italy.”

Before Blackant, Teubal was CEO of Series A football team Palermo. Earlier he was head of Mediaset Italia and worked at Sky Multi-Country Partners in business development and advertising.

“I’m so excited to join A+E Networks,” Teubal said. “The whole media industry is undergoing deep and fast changes, and A+E is undoubtfully one of the leading companies that is driving this new era. I’m looking forward to working with the Italian team and enhance our great brand and content distribution in the market.”