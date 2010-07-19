Tests Complete for Tribune's 'Big Willie'

Tribune

has completed its four-day test run of a talk show featuring Cincinnati radio

host Bill Cunningham, temporarily titled Big

Willie. In the seven markets in which it aired, the show averaged a 1.1

rating/4 share weighted metered market average among households, according to

Nielsen Media Research. That's down 35% from its average lead-in of 1.7/5 and

down 15% from its July 2009 time period average.

Results

were mixed across Tribune's seven test markets, with the show doing

particularly well in Cunningham's home market of Cincinnati, but also turning

in time-period improvements in Seattle and Indianapolis.

On

WGN Chicago at 12:30 a.m., the show averaged a 0.9/4. That's down 50% from its

1.8/6 lead-in and down 40% from its year-ago time period average of 1.5/6.

On

KDAF Dallas at 2 p.m., Big Willie

averaged a 1.0/3, down 17% from its lead-in average of 1.2/4, and down 23% from

year-ago time period average of 1.3/4.

On

KIAH Houston at 2 p.m., the show did a 1.8 rating/5, down 36% from its lead-in

average of 2.8/8, and down 14% from its year-ago time period average of 2.1/6.

On

KCPQ Seattle at 3 p.m., the show did a 0.6/2, down 54% from its lead-in average

of 1.3/5, but up 200% from last year's time period average of 0.2/1.

On

WXIN Indianapolis at 10 a.m., it averaged a 1.5/5, down 42% from its lead-in of

2.6/8, but up 67% from last summer's time period average of 0.9/3.

On

WXIX Cincinnati at 3 p.m., the show did a 1.9/5, up 73% from its lead-in

average of 1.1/3, and up 90% from last July's time period average of 1.0/3.

Finally,

on WNOL New Orleans at 1 p.m., the show averaged a 0.3/1, up from its lead-in

of 0.2/0, and down 50% from its year-ago time period average of 0.6/1.