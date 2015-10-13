Terry Named VP of Programming at TruTV

TruTV has hired Bryan Terry to be VP, development and programming, and Rohit Sang and Tommy Cody to be executive producers. Working with Chris Linn, president, head of programming, and Marissa Ronca, senior VP, development and original programming, Terry will procure, develop and manage original programming.

Sang and Cody will oversee the production of original series and participate in the development of new projects.

"I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Bryan, Rohit and Tommy,” said Ronca. “Not only are they all incredibly experienced producers with great comedy chops but they’re also genuinely great people who make coming to work a little more fun.”

Terry began his career at ESPN before landing at MTV, where he wrote and produced Total Request Live. He was showrunner on several series, including Off the Bat from the MLB Fan Cave (MTV2). Terry co-founded PhearCreative, a creative agency specializing in pop culture programming. He reports to Ronca.

Sang’s resume includes stints at MTV/VH1, where he co-founded Bestweekever.tv, as well as LinkedIn and HuffingtonPost/AOL Studios. Sang reports to Lesley Goldman, VP, development and original programming.

Cody has worked with truTV in the past, as showrunner for Impractical Jokers and as head writer on World’s Dumbest. He has written with dozens of comedians, including Jon Stewart, Dennis Miller and Gilbert Gottfried. He reports to Bryan Terry.