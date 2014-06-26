Terry Crews to Host TCA Awards

The Television Critics Association announced Thursday Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Terry Crews will host the 30th Annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards.

The untelevised event honors the best in television programming for the 2013-2014 season and will be held July 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“This is a major milestone for our organization, and we wanted to go all out to make it one of the biggest and best awards yet,” said TCA president Scott Pierce. “Terry Crews is a perfect host. His infectious personality is equal part hilarious, bold, and down-to-earth.”

Past hosts include Bryan Cranston, Conan O’Brien, Drew Carey, Craig Ferguson, Wanda Sykes, Nick Offerman, the Smothers Brothers and Dax Shepard.