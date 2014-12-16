Terry Crews to Host Fox’s ‘World’s Funniest Fails’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has been named host of World’s Funniest Fails, the new unscripted Fox comedy premiering on Jan. 16 at 8 p.m.

“He’s larger than life, quick on his feet and crammed with charisma,” said David Madden, president of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “We can’t wait to see him interact with the funniest, most spectacular fails on the planet.”

The one-hour series drew inspiration from the hit YouTube channel FailArmy, which features a diverse collection of “epic fail” viral videos. Each week on World’s Funniest Fails, a panel of comedians and celebrities will dissect the latest popular Internet videos and award one as “Fail of the Week.”

“Like everyone else, I find myself watching these viral videos with my kids and cracking up at the hysterical fails from around globe,” said Crews, who also hosts the syndicated game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. “It’s going to be non-stop laughter, fun for the whole family and I can't wait!”