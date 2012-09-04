Terrence Jenkins Tapped as New 'E! News' Coanchor
Terrence Jenkins has been named the new coanchor of E!
News, replacing Ryan Seacrest.
Jenkins will join anchor Giuliana Rancic beginning Nov. 12.
Aspart of his new two-year with NBCUniversal, Seacrest will move to a
contributor role with the show, although he still retains his managing editor
role and will continue to host the network's Live From the Red Carpet
specials.
Jenkins is best known for cohosting BET's long-running music video show, 106
& Park, and appearing in the network's original series The Game.
He has also been in films Think Like a Man, Burlesque and Sparkle.
"Terrence Jenkins is a talented and well-connected television personality
who will bring an original sensibility to our news programs," said Cyndi
McClellan, E!'s president of network strategy. "His energy and engaging
personality, coupled with E! News Lead Anchor Giuliana Rancic's proven
experience, should help cement E! News' stature as the leading
source for news across pop culture, delivered to an engaged audience on all
platforms."
"I've always had a passion for the wide spectrum of pop culture that E!
News covers so well; I can't wait to get started," Jenkins said.
