Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles Gets Second Season on Fox

Fox placed a 13-episode order for a second season of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and the network will reposition the science-fiction drama for a fall premiere.

Initially a midseason entrant, the C2 Pictures-Warner Bros. TV production got a big promotion push from Fox and premiered big after a Jan. 13 National Football League playoff game. The show has been the season’s highest-rated series in the 18-49 demo, averaging a 4.4 rating/10 share and some 10.5 million total viewers.

Executive-produced by Josh Friedman and John Wirth, The Sarah Connor Chronicles is based on the Terminator film series and stars Lena Headey as Sarah Connor, whose son, John (Thomas Dekker), is destined to lead humans in a post-apocalyptic battle with machines.