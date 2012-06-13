Terkelsen Named CEO at MediaVest USA
Brian Terkelsen was named CEO of MediaVest USA, succeeding
Bill Tucker, who was appointed president, global client operations, for parent
company Starcom MediaVest Group.
Terkelsen had been president of SMG LiquidThread, the media
agency's branded content operation.
"Brian's unique content, business-building, and digital
marketing background, give him tremendous ability to bring big ideas and to
know how to build them, with an eye to innovation and partnerships that drive
growth for the agency and our clients," said Laura Desmond, CEO of Starcom
MediaVest Group, to whom Terkelsen will report. "As the marketplace continues
to pivot on innovation, content and digital experiences, Brian's talent,
marketplace relationships, and business acumen make him an exceptional leader
for driving future-focused capability for us and our clients."
SMG also announced that Matt Blackborn was appointed
executive VP, emerging markets. Blackborn had been executive VP and executive
director for global client operations.
"These
appointments strengthen our network's ability to grow," Desmond said in a statement.
"Brian is a proven leader, innovator, and growth driver. Bill's role leverages
his depth of multinational client acumen and experience. Matt brings
demonstrated expertise to the markets with best potential to catalyze growth
for us and our clients. They are a powerful trio of talent. We are thrilled to
have them lead our next chapter in their new posts."
