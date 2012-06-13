Terkelsen Named CEO at MediaVest USA

Brian Terkelsen was named CEO of MediaVest USA, succeeding

Bill Tucker, who was appointed president, global client operations, for parent

company Starcom MediaVest Group.

Terkelsen had been president of SMG LiquidThread, the media

agency's branded content operation.

"Brian's unique content, business-building, and digital

marketing background, give him tremendous ability to bring big ideas and to

know how to build them, with an eye to innovation and partnerships that drive

growth for the agency and our clients," said Laura Desmond, CEO of Starcom

MediaVest Group, to whom Terkelsen will report. "As the marketplace continues

to pivot on innovation, content and digital experiences, Brian's talent,

marketplace relationships, and business acumen make him an exceptional leader

for driving future-focused capability for us and our clients."

SMG also announced that Matt Blackborn was appointed

executive VP, emerging markets. Blackborn had been executive VP and executive

director for global client operations.

"These

appointments strengthen our network's ability to grow," Desmond said in a statement.

"Brian is a proven leader, innovator, and growth driver. Bill's role leverages

his depth of multinational client acumen and experience. Matt brings

demonstrated expertise to the markets with best potential to catalyze growth

for us and our clients. They are a powerful trio of talent. We are thrilled to

have them lead our next chapter in their new posts."